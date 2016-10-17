Oct 17 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Vega Holdco, wholly owned by real estate funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone group, announced tender offer in cash to shareholders and warrant holders in D. Carnegie to transfer all of their shares and warrants

* Vega Holdco offers 100.00 Swedish crowns ($11.60) per share, regardless of share class

* Independent committee unanimously recommends shareholders not to accept Blackstone's mandatory tender offer

* Committee's assessment is, however, it could be positive that real estate investor such as Blackstone becomes new principal owner