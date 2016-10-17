Oct 17 H & M Hennes & Mauritz Ab

* H&M says group's sales in September increased by 1 percent including vat in local currencies compared to same month 2015 amid unseasonably warm weather

* Sept sales matched preliminary figure reported Sept. 30

* H&M said on Sept. 30 sales in September were strongly negatively affected by the weather in many of its markets, and that it saw a risk of increased mark-downs in its fiscal Q4 vs a year earlier

* September is the first month of H&M's fiscal Q4

(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)