Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
Oct 17 Biffa Plc
* Biffa, a leading uk waste management business, today announces successful pricing of its initial public offering of 118,001,417 shares at 180 pence per share.
* Offer price has been set at 180 pence per share equating to a market capitalisation of £450 million on admission.
* Global offer comprises an offer of 118,001,417 new shares representing 47.2% of biffa's share capital on admission
* Net proceeds from global offer and subscription for subscription shares receivable by company will be used towards a payment of funds to hmrc with respect to ongoing legacy evp claims 1 and towards repayment of its current debt facilities
* Admission and commencement of unconditional dealings are expected to take place at 8.00am on 20 october 2016
* Assuming no exercise of over-allotment option, avenue capital credit will hold 15.5%, angelo gordon will hold 14.5% and bain capital credit will hold 9.1% of company's issued share capital immediately following admission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.