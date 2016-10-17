Oct 17 Russia's TCS Group says:

* Group believes that it has net income growth potential of 20-40 percent per year for next three years;

* Group expects that new (non-credit card) business lines will account for around 30 percent of group's net income by 2019;

* Group expects new (non-credit card) business lines to contribute between 6 to 10 billion roubles ($96 million-$160.7 million) to net income by end of 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)