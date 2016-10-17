Oct 17 Pricer AB

* bfresh selects pricer for its sign solution for item pricing

* Created by Fresh Formats LLC, an Ahold Delhaize company established in 2014 to explore and develop new format opportunities, bfresh is a test model that's a departure from traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores

* Orders are expected through 2017, but they are not expected to have a material impact on Pricer's 2017 result

* "This decision is of significant strategic value for our US market position as we gain understanding to build and deliver in-store technologies to stay ahead of retailer and shopper needs," adds Pricer's acting CEO Charles Jackson. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)