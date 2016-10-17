Oct 17 Ellaktor and Intracom Holdings :

* Said are being investigated, among other companies, by the competition regulator for projects awarded by the state in past years

* Both companies said at this stage is not known when the investigation will be completed and can't speculate on its outcome or possible effect on their finances

* The companies added that according to the greek law, a possible fine can reach up to 10 percent of a company's turnover for the year the violation stopped

Source text: bit.ly/2dlTheC, bit.ly/2emA6U4

