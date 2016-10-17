Oct 17 Fitch:
* Fitch - Weak Nigerian economy will endanger fiscal
consolidation
* Fitch on Nigeria - Expect real GDP to contract by 1% in
2016, compared with our earlier forecast of a 1.5% expansion
* Fitch - Substantially cut growth forecasts for Nigeria to
reflect a weak performance in 1H16 and continuing policy
challenges
* Fitch on Nigeria: Medium-Term growth outlook remains
significantly lower than 5.6% growth seen in 2010-14
* Fitch on Nigeria - Expect a limited bounce back and
forecast a recovery to 2.6% next year, with downside risks if
dollar liquidity remains tight
