Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 Secura Group Ltd :
* Subscription of new ordinary shares in registered capital of securathai co., ltd.
* Co entered into a joint venture agreement with visanu prasattongosoth and uchanya prasattongosoth
* Company will subscribe ("subscription") for 18,000 new securathai shares for a cash consideration of thb1.8 million
* Under the joint venture agreement, secura will hold 45% of the registered capital of securathai
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)