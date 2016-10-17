Oct 17 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

* "SPH has made several transformative changes, including formation of a new integrated marketing division"

* Has undertaken a comprehensive review of its core media business

* SPH will also be making several changes to its existing portfolio

* SPH will be carrying out a right-sizing exercise across group to reduce operating costs

* "this will involve a staff reduction of up to 10% over two years"

* SPH will work with relevant unions to ensure that fair terms are given to affected staff

* "Market conditions will remain difficult with continuing disruption of media industry"