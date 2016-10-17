Oct 17 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
* "SPH has made several transformative changes, including
formation of a new integrated marketing division"
* Has undertaken a comprehensive review of its core media
business
* SPH will also be making several changes to its existing
portfolio
* SPH will be carrying out a right-sizing exercise across
group to reduce operating costs
* "this will involve a staff reduction of up to 10% over two
years"
* SPH will work with relevant unions to ensure that fair
terms are given to affected staff
* "Market conditions will remain difficult with continuing
disruption of media industry"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: