BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 17 Oceaneering International Inc :
* Oceaneering completes acquisition of Blue Ocean Technologies, expanding subsea services into riserless light well intervention
* Oceaneering International Inc says deal for approximately $30 million in cash
* Oceaneering International Inc - expects to invest approximately $10 million to complete construction of two RLWI systems
* Oceaneering International -deal include 3 RLWI systems, two of which are currently under construction, and are expected to be fully functional by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru