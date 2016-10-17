Oct 17 Constellation Brands Inc :
* Constellation has reached an agreement to sell its
Canadian wine business to Ontario teachers' pension plan
* Transaction is valued at approximately C$1.03 billion
* Expects to receive cash proceeds, net of repayment of
outstanding debt, of approximately C$750 million
* Constellation Brands - expects to recognize after-tax
gain for fiscal 2017, which will be excluded from company's
comparable basis diluted EPS from deal
* Constellation Brands Inc - acquires a minority stake in
Bardstown Bourbon Company
* Constellation Brands Inc - will continue ownership of
Black Velvet Whisky and related production facility in
Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
* Constellation Brands - deal includes sale of brands such
as Jackson-Triggs,Inniskillin, wineries, vineyards, offices,
facilities, wine rack retail stores
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: