Oct 17 Intersect Ent Inc

* Intersect ENT announces positive clinical results of pivotal study of resolve in-office steroid releasing implant

* RESOLVE II clinical study met both primary efficacy endpoints: reduction in nasal congestion and polyp burden

* Intersect plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) in Q1 of 2017 for regulatory approval from FDA to market resolve product