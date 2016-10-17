BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Oct 17 Atlantis Gaming Corp
* Atlantis Gaming Corp - got approval from 2 federal agencies for refinements of online gaming; planning IPO of legal Daily Fantasy Sports Co in early 2017
* Atlantis Gaming Corp - can offer all tribal casinos ability to accept international bets from legal gaming jurisdictions based on sovereign status
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.