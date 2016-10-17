Oct 17 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says on October 13, co entered into a credit agreement
with Bank Of America
* Says credit agreement provides for a $500 million
revolving facility, $300 million of which was drawn at closing
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - credit agreement also
provides that the borrowing capacity under credit agreement be
increased by an additional $300 million
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - credit agreement matures on
October 13, 2021
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals - proceeds of initial borrowing
under credit agreement used primarily to refinance existing
indebtedness under macquarie agreement
Source text: (bit.ly/2dItbDz)
Further company coverage: