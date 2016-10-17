Oct 17 Hasbro Inc

* Hasbro executive - Rogue One Star Wars product was on shelf on Sept. 30, later than 2015's on-shelf date of Sept. 4 which notably impacted us pos results

* Hasbro executive - Continue to expect 2016 Star Wars revenue to match the level achieved in 2015

* Hasbro executive in conf call says now expects partner brand revenues to approach 30 percent of total Hasbro revenue for full-year

* Hasbro executive says based on current economic trends, anticipate a further foreign exchange negative impact of up to about $25 million for the rest of year

* Hasbro executive says now expect royalties for the full year to be in a range of our YTD level of 8.1 percent of revenues and last year's level of 8.5 percent - Conf call

* Hasbro executive says at the end of Q3, inventories were up 36 percent versus last year

* Hasbro executive - The later on-shelf date, higher inventory availability for starwars products resulted in more inventory on books at end of Q3 than last year