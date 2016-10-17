Oct 17 Hasbro Inc
* Hasbro executive - Rogue One Star Wars product was on
shelf on Sept. 30, later than 2015's on-shelf date of Sept. 4
which notably impacted us pos results
* Hasbro executive - Continue to expect 2016 Star Wars
revenue to match the level achieved in 2015
* Hasbro executive in conf call says now expects partner
brand revenues to approach 30 percent of total Hasbro revenue
for full-year
* Hasbro executive says based on current economic trends,
anticipate a further foreign exchange negative impact of up to
about $25 million for the rest of year
* Hasbro executive says now expect royalties for the full
year to be in a range of our YTD level of 8.1 percent of
revenues and last year's level of 8.5 percent - Conf call
* Hasbro executive says at the end of Q3, inventories were
up 36 percent versus last year
* Hasbro executive - The later on-shelf date, higher
inventory availability for starwars products resulted in more
inventory on books at end of Q3 than last year
