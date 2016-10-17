Oct 17 Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd -

* Vendors, guarantors, purchaser and purchaser's guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for a share offer price of HK$1.4271 per offer share

* Agreement for an aggregate consideration of HK$513.8 million

* Agreement to sell 360 million shares, representing 75.00% of existing issued share capital of company

* Vendors being Happy Zone Ltd, Cheng Lap Yin, Capital Oasis Holdings Ltd, Yu Yen Mau And Kao Lap Shing