UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd :
* Deal for consideration of rmb158.4 million
* Company estimates that group will record an unaudited gain of approximately rmb8.9 million from disposal
* Unit entered into agreement with li to purchase sale share, representing entire issued share capital of target co
* Seller being pioneer pharma (hong kong) co
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources