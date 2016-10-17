Oct 17 New Flyer Industries Inc -
* New Flyer Industries Inc delivered 777 equivalent units in
Q3 2016, an increase of 152 EUs compared to 625 EUs in third
fiscal quarter
* Total bus and coach inventory at october 2, 2016 was 632
EUs, an increase of 73 EUs from previous quarter
* At end of Q3 2016, total backlog was 9,808 EUs (valued at
$5.08 billion) versus 10,010 EUs (valued at $5.24 billion) at
end Q2 2016
* Now expects fiscal 2016 core aftermarket revenue to be
essentially flat when compared to previous year
* Increase in new bus, coach sales in recent years leading
to increased fleet replacement has dampened aftermarket parts
business
