Oct 17 Dx.Com Holdings Ltd :

* Company and gransing securities co., limited entered into placing agreement

* Gross proceeds from placing will be hk$60 million

* Agreement at placing price of hk$0.128 per placing share

* Net proceeds will be used for funding payment of remaining consideration of acquisition and for developing money lending business

* Pursuant to agreement co has agreed to place through placing agent up to 468.8 million placing shares at a price of hk$0.128 per placing share

