Oct 17 Charles Schwab Corp
* Charles Schwab Corp qtrly net revenue $1,914 million
versus $1,597 million
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed
by Windhaven totaled $10.2 billion, down 21 pct from Q3 of 2015
* Charles Schwab Corp - new retail brokerage accounts for
quarter totaled approximately 167,000, up 6 pct year-over-year
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed
by Thomaspartners totaled $9.2 billion, up 35 pct from Q3 of
2015
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, total client assets
$2.73 trillion, up 13 pct from prior year
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $1.89
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Charles Schwab Corp says "we currently anticipate up to $4
billion more in bulk transfer activity through end of 2016"
* Moved about $3 billion onto bank's balance sheet during
quarter, primarily in relation to money market fund reform
changes
* Currently anticipate up to $4 billion more in bulk
transfer onto bank's balance sheet through end of 2016
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, active brokerage
accounts were 10 million versus 9.7 million last year
* Q3 balance sheet growth also reflected impact of
designating bank as primary sweep option for new accounts
