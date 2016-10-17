Oct 17 Basic Energy Services Inc :
* Basic Energy Services announces substantial progress made
in discussions with creditors
* Basic Energy Services Inc - Company has received a one-day
extension of temporary waiver with its secured asset-based
revolver lenders
* Basic Energy - Reached agreement with holders of over 81%
of 2019 notes to extend forbearance extension period by eight
days, through Oct 24
* Basic Energy Services Inc - Parties have agreed to further
extend previously announced forbearance agreement and waivers
* Basic Energy Services Inc - October 15, 2016 interest
payment on 7.75% senior notes due 2022 has not been paid
* Basic Energy Services- Co, secured lenders, certain of its
unsecured bondholders agreed to further extend forbearance
agreement and waivers
* Basic Energy Services Inc- Expects to have, adequate
liquidity to continue its operations in ordinary course
