* Thematic review of annuity sales practices
* At request of FCA, co will conduct a review of all
non-advised annuity sales from July 2008
* Review to identify whether our customers received
sufficient information about enhanced annuities to make right
decisions about their purchase
* Says not yet possible to determine a reliable estimate of
quantum of any redress associated with this process
* Annual report 2015 noted a contingent liability in light
of potential for a requirement to compensate customers flowing
from FCA's review
* Possible that financial impact may be mitigated by our
group professional indemnity insurance
