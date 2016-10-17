Oct 18 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* United Continental Holdings - Q3 consolidated CASM,
excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel
and profit sharing, up 3.4 percent
* United Continental Holdings Inc - during three months
ended September 30, 2016, company recorded $61 million of
special charges
* United Continental - special charges for payments to be
made in conjunction with international association of machinists
and aerospace workers and teamsters
* United Continental - sees Q4 consolidated PRASM (¢/ASM)
11.85 cents to 12.11 cents
* United Continental - sees Q4 consolidated CASM excluding
fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses (¢/ASM)
10.19 cents to 10.29 cents
