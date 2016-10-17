Oct 17 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - Co, Patheon Manufacturing
Services, it affiliates of entered into a Master Manufacturing
Services, 2 product agreements
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc- Under agreement, Keryx is
responsible for supplying active pharmaceutical ingredient for
Auryxia to Patheon- SEC filing
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc- Under agreement,Patheon is
responsible for manufacturing Auryxia tablets among other things
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals-Agreement has initial term ending
Dec 31, 2021,will automatically renew post initial term for
successive terms of 2 years each
Source text: [bit.ly/2dw0fB3]
