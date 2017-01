Oct 18 Nikkei:

* Matsui Securities' parent-only net profit apparently fell 40% to 5.2 billion yen ($50 million) for the April-September half - Nikkei

* Monex Group is seen with a 200 million yen loss for the April-September half - Nikkei

* Kabu.com Securities' profit seen down 40% to around 3.1 billion yen for April-September half - Nikkei