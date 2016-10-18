Oct 18 Three Sixty Five Pcl

* received from government public relations department outstanding debt of 23.7 million baht

* co also received interest at 7.5% per year computed from 14 nov 2007 - 30 sep 2016 or 15.8 million baht

* payment was made in accordance with supreme court judgement & co's revenue has increased and it will be recognized in 4th quarter of this year