Oct 17 Moody's:
* Moody's - Reduced project pipeline and rising indebtedness
in the saudi construction sector pose risks for banks
* Moody's - Rising challenges in saudi construction sector
will lead to rising nonperforming loans(npls),higher
provisioning costs for country's banks
* Moody's on Saudi banks - Expect the magnitude of the asset
quality deterioration to be within the banks' profit margins
* Moody's on Saudi banks - Banks' high capital buffers can
absorb a material stress from downside scenarios in the building
and construction sector.
