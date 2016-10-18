Oct 18 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd

* 9 month to 30 sept 2016, consol revenue of group's operations hk$106.59bln

* 9 month to 30 sept 2016, group operating profit hk$35.16bln

* qtrly operating profit hk$8.32 bln

* "expected that the property market in China will continue to perform well"