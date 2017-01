Oct 17 Moody's:

* Moody's - Philippines' Baa2 rating reflects sound economic and fiscal fundamentals; political risks have become less predictable

* Moody's on Philippines - Political risks have become less predictable.

* Moody's - Strong domestic demand,services exports to provide strong buffer to external headwinds to merchandise trade over next 1 to 2 yrs

Source text - bit.ly/2e3fsMR