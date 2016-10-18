Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 18 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Q3 revenue $52.3 million (Reuters poll $59.7 million)
* Q3 EBIT $3.9 million (Reuters poll $8.6 million)
* Expects Q4 revenue in the range of $54-57 million
* Expects Q4 gross margins of 46-48% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)