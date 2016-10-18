Oct 18 Russia's Polymetal :

* Says Q3 production at 372,000 ounces of gold equivalent, an increase of 29 pct quarter-on-quarter but down 5 percent year-on-year;

* Says Q3 revenue at $466 million, up 16 percent year-on-year;

* Says generated significant free cash flow in Q3;

* Says net debt remained essentially unchanged at $1.469 billion after it paid $38 million of interim dividends and spent $100 million to acquire Komarovskoye;

* Says 'we remain firmly on track to meet our annual production and cost guidance'.