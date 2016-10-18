BRIEF-Jordan Mortgage Refinance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
Oct 18 Avanza Bank Holding AB
* Q3 net profit 105 million SEK (94)
* Q3 number of new customers 24,500
* Says costs for forth quarter will increase around 20 per cent compared to same period 2015
* Says we estimate that expenses will rise by 15-20 per cent in 2017 before returning to a rate of 8-10 per cent in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago