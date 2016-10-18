Oct 18 Antevenio SA :

* H1 sales up 10 pct at 12.2 million euros ($13.67 million)

* H1 operating income 0.8 million euros versus 0.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 0.7 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* Expects continued growth for the rest of the year driven by international sales

* Growth, being driven by higher margin activities, should also help to significantly improve the group's profitability in 2016