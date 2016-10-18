UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 18 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes a production agreement with Henan York Animation for the production of three animation TV series to be completed by the end of 2020
* Global budget for the transaction will be $24 million which Mondo TV will pay along the production
* The first 3D production project will be based on a new property currently under development, targeted to a pre-scholar age group, and provisionally titled "The Rowly Powlys", whose production will start beginning of November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources