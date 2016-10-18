Oct 18 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes a production agreement with Henan York Animation for the production of three animation TV series to be completed by the end of 2020

* Global budget for the transaction will be $24 million which Mondo TV will pay along the production

* The first 3D production project will be based on a new property currently under development, targeted to a pre-scholar age group, and provisionally titled "The Rowly Powlys", whose production will start beginning of November