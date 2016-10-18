BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Oct 18 TBC Bank Group Plc :
* TBC bank acquires stake in Bank Republic from EBRD
* Agrees to acquire 6.36 pct stake in Jsc Bank Republic from EBRD, for 22 mln gel(7.6 million stg)
* These acquisitions will, once completed, result in acquisition of 100 pct of equity of Bank Republic
* Acquisition of Bank Republic, is highly complementary to TBC's existing operations
* Creation of largest bank in Georgia by both loans and deposits, TBC Bank's loan market share up by 7.3 pct to 35.7 pct, deposit market share increasing by 5.3 pct to 34.5 pct
* EPS accretive from 2017
Integration costs are expected to be approximately 23 mln gel
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)