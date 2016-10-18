Oct 18 Ladbrokes Plc :

* Q3 2016 trading update

* Q3 financial performance supportive of our full year expectations

* In UK retail, net revenue increased by 1.9 pct

* Higher OTC margins had a more normalised impact on Q3 OTC staking which was down 4.3 pct or 3.9 pct on a like-for-like basis

* In digital, Ladbrokes.Com and exchanges net revenue increased by 32.7 pct

* In European retail net revenue grew 11.3 pct (up 1.1 pct on a constant currency basis)

* Expect UK government to commence its triennial review of stakes and prizes on UK gaming machines in near future and we look forward to supporting government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)