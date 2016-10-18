Oct 18 MHP SA :

* Says poultry production volumes in Q3 increased by 5 pct to 149,760 tonnes

* Says in Q3 third parties sales amounted to 166,300 tonnes, up 11 pct versus year ago

* Says during Q3 of 2016 volume of chicken meat export was 70 pct higher than in Q3 2015 constituting 58,625 tonnes

* Says in Q3 sales of sunflower oil increased by 25 pct to 89,600 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)