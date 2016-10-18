BRIEF-Jordan Mortgage Refinance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
Oct 18 Premier African Minerals Ltd :
* Buys into significant gold asset in DRC and private placement
* Has acquired a 4.5 pct stake in Casa Mining Ltd, co that holds prospective gold mining and exploration licences in DRC
* Has also today raised 300,000 stg(before costs and expenses) through issue of new ordinary shares at an issue price of 0.32 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago