Oct 18 Hays Plc :

* Hays CFO says not seeing any large outflow of jobs going out of the UK after Brexit vote

* Hays CFO says clients cautious on additional investment spending in the UK after Brexit vote, but replacing "leavers"

* Hays CFO says UK hiring stablised since mid-July, the market "may well have" already seen the worst