Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 18 M1 Ltd
* M1 ltd - qtrly net profit S$34.4 million vs S$44.9 million
* M1 ltd - qtrly operating revenue S$249.1 million vs S$277.6 million
* "Growth in data revenue is likely to be moderated by competitively priced data offerings"
* Decline in net profit after tax for year 2016 is likely to be around year-to-date range
* No dividend has been declared or recommended for the financial period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)