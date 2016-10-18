Oct 18 Bloober Team SA :

* Gets 5.0 million zlotys ($1.31 million) subsidy from Poland's NCBiR (National Centre for Research and Development) for its game development project

* The total value of the project is 8.4 million zlotys ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys)