BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars
Oct 18 City Developments Ltd :
* unit signed agreement with mitsui fudosan residential to acquire a 20% stake in a prime residential project in tokyo
* Project has a total gross development value of over jpy 50 billion approximately s$668 million
Project has a total gross development value of over jpy 50 billion approximately s$668 million. Investment amount is not disclosed due to a confidentiality agreement with mitsui fudosan residential co ltd
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.