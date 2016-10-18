Oct 18 Midland IC&I Ltd

* Midland IC&I Ltd- Tang Mei Lai, Metty re-designated from chairman of board and a non-executive director to a non-executive director of company

* Kan Chung Nin has been appointed as a non-executive director, chairman of board

* Kan Chung Nin, Tony has been appointed as chairman of board