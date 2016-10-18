BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
Oct 18 Midland IC&I Ltd
* Midland IC&I Ltd- Tang Mei Lai, Metty re-designated from chairman of board and a non-executive director to a non-executive director of company
* Kan Chung Nin has been appointed as a non-executive director, chairman of board
* Kan Chung Nin, Tony has been appointed as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.