Oct 18 Basic Energy Services Inc :

* Basic Energy Services receives extension of waiver from asset-based lenders

* Basic Energy Services - received additional seven day extension of temporary waiver, through October 24, 2016, subject to certain terms and conditions

* Basic Energy Services - continues to have, expects to have, adequate liquidity to continue its efficient, uninterrupted operations in ordinary course

* Has successfully obtained an extension of its temporary waiver from Basic's secured asset-based revolver lenders