Oct 18 Stewart Information Services Corp
-
* Entered into an agreement with Starboard Value LP
regarding composition of Stewart Board of Directors
* Stewart CEO Matthew Morris and new independent director,
Clifford Press, will be appointed to board, effective
immediately
* Morris and Press will replace Malcolm S. Morris, Stewart
Morris, Jr., who have agreed to resign
* With addition of Mssrs. Morris, Press, 2 new independent
board members, Stewart board will be comprised of nine directors
* Starboard has also agreed to certain customary standstill
and voting provisions
* Has entered into a separate agreement with Foundation
Asset Management, LP
* Pursuant to separate agreement, foundation agreed to
abandon its consent solicitation seeking to call special meeting
