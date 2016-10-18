BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars
Oct 18 Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd
* Transaction in relation to acquisition of 50% equity interests and sale loan of target company by public auction
* Purchaser agreed to acquire target company at total consideration of RMB177.60 million
Shanghai Zendai Real Estate is expected to enter into definitive agreement with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Real Estate
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.