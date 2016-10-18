BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
Oct 18 Tmb Bank Pcl :
* Qtrly net profit 1.85 billion baht versus 2.82 billion baht last year
* Qtrly net interest income 6.27 billion baht versus 5.78 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.