BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
Oct 18 Kwg Property Holding Ltd
* Sept attributable pre-sales value amounted to RMB2.43 billion
* First nine months of 2016, group has achieved a total of approximately RMB17.5 billion of attributable pre-sales value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.