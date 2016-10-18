Oct 18 Open-Net SA :

* Registers wholly-owned special purpose unit, OPEN-NET MEDIA sp. z o.o.

* OPEN-NET MEDIA sp. z o.o. will cooperate with CINELIGHT sp. z o.o. on "MEDIAPARK" project

* On further stage, OPEN-NET MEDIA will be engaged in promotion, production and distribution of content on the Internet as well as audiovisual projects, such as, among others, feature films, TV series and advertising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)