Oct 18 Tempus Holdings Ltd -

* Transaction in relation to acquisition of equity interest in tempus sky enterprises limited

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase 3,500 shares of target company at consideration of HK$5.3 million

* Upon completion, purchaser will own 6,900 issued shares of target co, representing approximately 51.5% of target co